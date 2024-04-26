Description

WOWO is hosting the 3nd annual Penny Pitch & Putt Golf Outing at Autumn Ridge Golf Club, and you can get your tickets right here on My Deals Fort Wayne!

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff on July 25th to play in a scramble format with a 9am shotgun start (8am registration time).

Exclusively on My Deals Fort Wayne, registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2024 Penny Pitch recipient. (This year’s recipient will be announced in the upcoming months). This price includes green fees, golf cart, grab-and-go breakfast provided by Davey’s Delicious Bagels, drink tickets, a goody bag, and lunch to follow!

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 77th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families.