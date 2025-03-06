Description

WOWO 100th Anniversary Celebration

Join us as we celebrate a century of WOWO Radio! We are marking this incredible milestone with a special event on March 31st from 12 PM to 2 PM at La Vetta, located on the 26th floor of 110 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Join the on-air staff of legendary WOWO Radio as they turn the page on the century mark. Special remarks and appearances by members of local, state, and federal government, plus former on-air staff will be on hand.

Your ticket includes: