WOWO Penny Pitch & Putt Golf Outing 2026!

Description

WOWO is hosting the 5th annual Penny Pitch & Putt Golf Outing at Noble Hawk GolAttributesf Links, and you can get your tickets right here on My Deals Fort Wayne!

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff on Thursday, June 25th to play in a scramble format with a 1PM shotgun start (12PM registration time).

Exclusively on My Deals Fort Wayne, registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2025 Penny Pitch recipient. (This year’s recipient will be announced in the upcoming months).

This price includes:

Green fees

Golf cart

Box lunch provided by Chick-fil-A (Available during Registration)

Drink Tickets

Goodie bag

Dinner to follow in the Clubhouse

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 79th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families.